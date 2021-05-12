Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Gets Gameplay Videos and New Screenshots - News

Several gaming websites have released hands-on previews of the PlayStation 5 exclusive, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which features new gameplay and screenshots.

View the hands-on preview videos below:

View the screenshots below:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 11.

