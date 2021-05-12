The Big Con Launches This Summer for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Skybound Games and developer Mighty Yell announced he Big Con will launch for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam this summer.

"Making The Big Con has been an absolute blast," said Mighty Yell game director Dave Proctor. "It’s really been an incredible experience for our team that while trying to make our players laugh, we have made each other laugh just as much. I’m really excited for more people to get their hands on the game; to see this wild, rad trip into the ’90s we’ve created and hopefully have some fun (and maybe some feelings) along the way."

Skybound Games co-CEO Ian Howe added, "The Mighty Yell team’s passion and excitement comes through in every aspect of The Big Con. The game is funny, entertaining and has made all of us at Skybound miss the ’90s! We are elated to welcome The Big Con into the Skybound Games fold and can’t wait to introduce it to indie game and fellow ‘90s fans later this summer!"

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Big Con stars Ali, a teenage con artist out to save her mom’s video store from unscrupulous loan sharks any way she can. In this open-ended adventure with punchy puzzles and dialogue, how players make that money is in their hands: pick pockets, pick locks, persuade marks, pilfer prizes, sneak around in disguises, and even profit off the latest plushie fad. From the visuals to the writing, The Big Con is a fun and hilarious trip back in time to an age that is farther away now than some of us would care to admit.

Key Features:

A comical narrative adventure game with open-ended situations, puzzles, and exploration.

Live the grift! Pickpocket, sneak, wear disguises, and con anyone you can.

Talk your way into deals and out of trouble.

Meet a weird cast of ‘90s characters, then rip ‘em off, or help them (if you feel like it).

Call home and argue with your mom.

