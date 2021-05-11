Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 Re-Release 'is on the Table' - News

A re-release of the PlayStation 2 and original Xbox action RPG, Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance, was announced and released last week on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One for $29.99.

The re-release of Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance supports 4K resolution on the Xbox Series X, PS5, Xbox One X, and PS4 Pro. The game also features enhanced graphics and local cooperative play. It will launch later this year for PC and mobile platforms.

Publisher Black Isle Studios revealed that a PC release of Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance is in development and hopes to have it available via Steam later this year.

The publisher is also looking at doing a similar re-release for Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2. It originally released for the PlayStation 2 and Xbox in 2004.

"And the sequel is on the table. Stay tuned!" said Black Isle Studios via Twitter when asked about Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 getting a re-release.

PC release is in the works right now. Hoping to have it on Steam this year.



And the sequel is on the table. Stay tuned! — Black Isle Studios (@BlackIsleStudio) May 10, 2021

