2001's Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance Headed to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One Tomorrow

Interplay and Wizards of the Coast have announced the PlayStation 2 and original Xbox action RPG, Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance, will be getting a re-release on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One tomorrow, May 7. It will be available digitally for $29.99.

The game supports 4K resolution on the Xbox Series X, PS5, Xbox One X, and PS4 Pro. The game also features enhanced graphics and local cooperative play. It will launch later this year for PC and mobile platforms.

View a trailer of the game below:

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance originally released for the PlayStation 2 and original Xbox in December 2001, and was later ported to the GameCube.

