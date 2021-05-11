New Battlefield Reveal Teased for June - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE via the official Battlefield Twitter account has teased the new Battlefield game will be released in June.

"Words that rhyme with Soon: June. Boom," reads the tweet from the official Battlefield Twitter account.

The 2021 Battlefield game is being developed by the biggest ever Battlefield development team for the next-generation consoles and PC. It will feature an"epic scale, all-out military warfare, game-changing destruction, massive battles, and more.

The new Battlefield was previously announced to launch for next-generation consoles and PC in Holiday 2021, while a second Battlefield game will launch for mobile in 2022.

