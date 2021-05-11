Resident Evil Village Ships 3 Million Units - Sales

Capcom announced Resident Evil Village has shipped over three million units worldwide on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Lifetime shipments of the Resident Evil franchise have surpassed 100 million units since the original launched in 1996.

"Representing the eighth main entry in the series, the new Resident Evil Village is the sequel to Resident Evil 7 biohazard (which has gone on to ship a cumulative 8.5 million units as of December 31, 2020) and features a higher degree of action and even more expansive, highly-engaging gameplay," said Capcom President and COO Haruhiro Tsujimoto.

"In the game, players take on the role of protagonist Ethan Winters as they delve into a new kind of survival horror set in a mysterious, icy village. Built with Capcom's proprietary RE ENGINE, the game maximizes the potential of next-generation devices to deliver stunning, photorealistic visuals while utilizing cutting-edge audio technology. This, along with praise for the deeply immersive experience from fans following the game's demo, resulted in worldwide shipments of the title surpassing 3 million units.

"Moreover, in celebration of the series' 25th anniversary, Capcom will launch Resident Evil Re:Verse, an online multiplayer action game where players battle it out as popular characters from the series. The game will be provided free to players who purchase Resident Evil Village. Capcom further plans a number of initiatives to expand the value of the brand, including the franchise's first original CG animated series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, which will launch worldwide exclusively on Netflix, as well as a variety of other cross-media expansions."

