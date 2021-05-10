MLB The Show 21 Topped the PlayStation Store Downloads Charts in April 2021 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 300 Views
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for April 2021. MLB The Show 21 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while FIFA 21 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in Europe.
MLB The Show 21 topped the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada and Grand Theft Auto V topped the PS4 charts in Europe. Beat Saber topped the US PlayStation VR charts in North America and Europe. Call of Duty: Warzone topped the free-to-play charts in North America and in Europe.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
|US / Canada
|Europe
|1
|MLB The Show 21
|FIFA 21
|2
|Outriders
|Outriders
|3
|Returnal
|It Takes Two
|4
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Returnal
|5
|It Takes Two
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|6
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|7
|FIFA 21
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|8
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Mortal Kombat 11
|9
|NBA 2K21
|Marvel’s Avengers
|10
|Madden NFL 21
|Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
|11
|Marvel’s Avengers
|Hitman 3
|12
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|NBA 2K21
|13
|Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
|Dirt 5
|14
|Hitman 3
|Demon’s Souls
|15
|Demon’s Souls
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|16
|Borderlands 3
|Borderlands 3
|17
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
|No Man’s Sky
|18
|Godfall
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|19
|No Man’s Sky
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|20
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|MLB The Show 21
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
|Product Name
|Product Name
|1
|MLB The Show 21
|Grand Theft Auto V
|2
|Grand Theft Auto V
|FIFA 21
|3
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|F1 2020
|4
|Outriders
|Minecraft
|5
|Mortal Kombat 11
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|6
|Minecraft
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
|7
|NBA 2K21
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|8
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|Gran Turismo Sport
|9
|Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
|eFootball PES 2021 Season Update
|10
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|Ghost of Tsushima
|11
|Injustice 2
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|12
|PGA Tour 2K21
|The Last of Us Part II
|13
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
|The Crew 2
|14
|It Takes Two
|Tekken 7
|15
|NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
|Outriders
|16
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
|Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
|17
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|It Takes Two
|18
|UFC 4
|NBA 2K21
|19
|Mortal Kombat XL
|Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
|20
|Gang Beasts
|Jump Force
*Naming of products may differ between regions
PS VR Games
|Product Name
|Product Name
|1
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|2
|Superhot VR
|Job Simulator
|3
|Job Simulator
|Superhot VR
|4
|Creed Rise to Glory
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|5
|The Walking Dead Onslaught
|Alvo VR
|6
|Gorn
|The Walking Dead Onslaught
|7
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
|Doom 3: VR Edition
|8
|Doom 3: VR Edition
|Swordsman VR
|9
|Arizona Sunshine
|Arizona Sunshine
|10
|Alvo VR
|Gorn
Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)
|Product Name
|Product Name
|1
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|2
|Fortnite
|Rocket League
|3
|Rocket League
|Fortnite
|4
|Apex Legends
|Brawlhalla
|5
|Destiny 2
|Apex Legends
|6
|Brawlhalla
|Genshin Impact
|7
|Genshin Impact
|Destiny 2
|8
|Rogue Company
|Rogue Company
|9
|Vigor
|World of Tanks
|10
|Enlisted
|Enlisted
MLB The Show sales still strong on PlayStation even though it is offered on Xbox Gamepass day one. Interesting.
Don't see what is interesting about it. PS fans of the IP were going to play it anyway, and they don't have gamepass. Kind of expected really. Gamepass and being on XBox just means that many more people wpuld be playing the game overall.
Befire anyone says, "returnal bombed", remeber this game is PS5 exclusive and all games above it have a Ps4 version.
Exactly right and number 3 on the PS5 list after 1 day of tracking is great for sales.
No one said it bombed. We will need to see if it remains on the sales charts to determine that. It would have to be a colossal failure to not get in the number 3 spot. Now if it can maintain that momentum, that would be impressive.