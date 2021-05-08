Bethesda Game Studios Hiring for Unannounced Title - News

Developer Bethesda Game Studios, which is part of ZeniMax Media that was acquired by Microsoft for $7.5 billion, has its headquarters in Maryland, along with three satellite studios. We do know they are currently developing Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI.

A job listing for a Server Engineer has revealed the developer is working on a third game that has yet to be announced.

"Bethesda Game Studios is seeking a qualified Server Engineer to help create and improve systems for an unannounced title," reads the job listing. "Come join our experienced team of developers who have a legacy of creating AAA games. This is a terrific opportunity to work with some of the best people in the games industry."

It is possible the unannounced game could be a new entry in the Fallout franchise or even a new IP altogether.

