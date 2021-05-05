EA Acquires Super Mega Baseball Dev Metalhead Software - News

Electronic Arts announced it has acquired Super Mega Baseball developer Metalhead Software. The Canadian-based studio was founded in 2009 by Scott Drader and Christian Zuge.

Metalhead Software will team up with the EA Sports brand to grow the Super Mega Baseball franchise and develop new gaming and sports experiences.

"We’re all players of Super Mega Baseball, and we’ve long admired the work of the Metalhead team." said EA Sports executive vice president and general manager Cam Weber. "It’s a unique and beloved franchise among sports gamers - the balance and depth of gameplay, and the unique style of the content, makes it super fun to play with friends.

"We look forward to supporting and investing in the team so they can continue to build out more amazing games that delight sports fans around the world. EA Sports continues to expand, and we’re deeply excited to create more unique and interactive experiences that blur the lines between sports and entertainment."

Metalhead Software co-founder Scott Drader added, "Our team has worked hard over the years to refine a formula that uniquely mixes an arcade style with deep on-field gameplay and innovative co-operative and competitive multiplayer experiences.

"In this next chapter, we’re excited to leverage EA’s power and reach to bring our titles to a broader audience and to take some ambitious next steps in the development of our future titles."

