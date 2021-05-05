Psychonauts 2 Xbox Pre-Load Now Available, Requires 27.65 GB - News

/ 344 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The Microsoft Store page for Psychonauts 2 is now live along with the ability to pre-load the game onto your Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles using the Xbox app on the phone. The pre-load for Psychonauts 2 requires 27.65 GB of free space in order to install.

The Microsoft Store page and pre-load now being available do indicate that the game will be releasing in the near future. The game has had a general 2021 release window.

"Razputin Aquato, trained acrobat and powerful young psychic, has realized his life long dream of joining the international psychic espionage organization known as the Psychonauts!" reads the description to the game on the Microsoft Store.

"But these psychic super spies are in trouble. Their leader hasn't been the same since he was kidnapped, and what's worse, there's a mole hiding in headquarters. Raz must use his powers to stop the mole before they execute their secret plan--to bring the murderous psychic villain, Maligula, back from the dead!"

Psychonauts 2 is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on launch day and has been optimized for the Xbox Series X|S.

The Microsoft Store Page for Psychonauts 2 does feature a handful of screenshots that can be seen below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles