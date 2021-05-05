Rumor: Borderlands Spin-Off is in Development, 'Closer Than You Think' - News

posted 2 hours ago

Gearbox Software released Borderlands 3 in September 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, with a next-generation version that included a free upgrade launching alongside the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in November 2020.

It appears a new Borderlands might already be in development, according to a rumour at GameReactor. The rumour says it isn't a numbered one and is more of a spin-off and is closer to release than you might think.

There was a five-year gap between Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel and Borderlands 3, so if the rumour is true that would likely mean a smaller gap for this spin-off Borderlands.

"A new Borderlands is much closer than you think," said GameReactor. "Not a numbered one, but what you might call a spin-off. Some of you might say it's too soon, considering Borderlands 3's Director's Cut expansion isn't even a month old. Don't worry. This game will deliver something different that I can't wait to see the reactions to."

It was revealed in leaked court documents from the Epic Games v. Apple case that Epic Games paid Two-Two Interactive $146 million to have the PC version of Borderlands 3 launch as a timed exclusive on the Epic Game Store. The game was exclusive for six months before it was released on Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

