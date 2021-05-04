Epic Paid $146 Million for Borderlands 3 PC Timed Exclusivity on Epic Games Store - News

Court documents from the Epic Games v. Apple case have been getting leaked online since the case started yesterday.

Another document reveals that Epic Games paid Two-Two Interactive $146 million to have the PC version of Borderlands 3 launch as a timed exclusive on the Epic Game Store. The game was exclusive for six months before it was released on Steam.

$115 million was for the exclusive rights to distribute the PC version of the game. This breaks down to an $80 million minimum guarantee, $15 million for a marketing commitment, and $20 million for non-recoupable fees. Epic Games also paid $31 million for bundled 2K deals including Borderlands The Handsome Collection and Civilization.

After two weeks, Borderlands 3 earned $77 million in revenue on the Epic Games Store and $23 million for PC retail and resellers for total recoupable revenue of $100 million. The Epic Games Store with its 12% revenue share earned $9.2 million in net revenue after two weeks.

Out of the 1.56 million Borderlands 3 players, 53 percent were new to the Epic Games Store.

Also notable: Epic paid Take-Two $146 million in advances for PC Borderlands 3 exclusivity ($115 million for the game + marketing + one-off fee) and recouped the minimum guarantee part ($80mil) in just the first 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/3YThZuy5pJ — Simon Carless (@simoncarless) May 4, 2021

Other leaked court documents include an internal Xbox review of The Last of Us Part II that was done by the Xbox Portfolio Team, that Dead Island 2 and Saints Row 5 will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store, and how much Sony was against adding cross-platform play to multiplatform games on the PlayStation 4.

