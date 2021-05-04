Fable is Using the ForzaTech Engine - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 311 Views
Playground Games last year announced it is developing the next entry in the Fable franchise for the Xbox Series X|S and PC. The developer is calling it "a new beginning for the legendary franchise."
A job listing on Microsoft’s Careers website for a Software Engineer at Turn 10 Studios revealed that the upcoming Fable game will use the ForzaTech engine that the racing series Forza uses.
"Do you want to have a major impact on 3 AAA titles in development across 2 beloved Xbox franchises? ForzaTech is the engine, tools, and pipelines that drive both the Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon series of games," reads the description for the job.
"In addition to adding new features like raytracing to support the next console generation, we are also enriching the toolset to support an open world action RPG – Fable.
"The Tech Share team at Turn 10 builds new systems and tools that benefit all games running on ForzaTech, helps teams design features and tools in a shareable way, and provides support for our cross-studio content teams.
"We are looking for a generalist who is comfortable working across many different areas and enjoys learning new systems to help us craft a better ForzaTech."
The last major entry in the action RPG series, Fable III, released a decade ago on the Xbox 360, and developer Lionhead Studios has since been shut down.
That engine is quite proficient. Fable is gonna look great indeed!
Certainly my most anticipated XBox Series game. Fantasy games look great in HDR, what with all the lighting effects and whatnot, but if it has ray-tracing as well, Albion will be a looker like never before.
Now, XBox Game Studios, why not give us a remaster of Fable 2 to ease the wait?
I would love a remaster of Fable 2 or the whole Fable Trilogy, Mass Effect Legendary style. MS badly needs a studio dedicated to remasters/remakes, like Sony will have if the rumors of them acquiring Bluepoint are true. Microsoft has quite a few games in their back catalog now that I would love to see remasters/remakes for at some point in the future; Halo 3, Fable Trilogy, TES 3 Morrowind, TES 4 Oblivion, Fallout 3 and New Vegas, Perfect Dark, Dishonored 1, and more. Microsoft really needs to look into remasters/remakes more, their last big remaster was Halo 2 in 2014, 6 and a half years ago. In that same timeframe Sony has released the lightly remastered Uncharted Nathan Drake Collection and Gravity Rush Remastered, and Shadow of the Colossus and Demon's Souls remakes, all from Bluepoint.
I'm interested to see how this Engine translates to an action-adventure game when we have only ever seen it used on Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon. Hopefully it works out well, I remember their early job listings for the RPG studio mentioned Unreal Engine experience required, but clearly they decided to drop Unreal and switch to ForzaTech at some point early in development, which is probably a smart move by MS, to avoid paying Epic 5% of revenue in Unreal licensing fees. If I was Microsoft I would be working to switch as many 1st party studios as possible over to internal engines such as Slipspace, ForzaTech, Creation, idTech, STEM, and Void, just to avoid paying that Unreal 5% revenue licensing fee, except for The Coalition and Ninja Theory, as they have both proven themselves to be masters of Unreal Engine.
The engine has already shown to be able to handle an open world game in Forza Horizon 4 and is still one of the best looking games out there! I can't wait to see how Fable looks and most importantly, plays, since this is the studio's first attempt at an open world RPG.
Better have ZERO micro transactions, and devoid of any MMO elements. Probably my favourite franchise on the 360, and yes, I liked the 3rd one too.
I liked the third one as well. But the second game did most things better. The King aspect of the third game was unfortunately half-assed, and the overall story wasn’t as fun as in Fable II.
Number 2 and 1 are my joint favourites. Yeah, the royal aspect was pretty rushed.