Fable is Using the ForzaTech Engine

Playground Games last year announced it is developing the next entry in the Fable franchise for the Xbox Series X|S and PC. The developer is calling it "a new beginning for the legendary franchise."

A job listing on Microsoft’s Careers website for a Software Engineer at Turn 10 Studios revealed that the upcoming Fable game will use the ForzaTech engine that the racing series Forza uses.

"Do you want to have a major impact on 3 AAA titles in development across 2 beloved Xbox franchises? ForzaTech is the engine, tools, and pipelines that drive both the Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon series of games," reads the description for the job.

"In addition to adding new features like raytracing to support the next console generation, we are also enriching the toolset to support an open world action RPG – Fable.

"The Tech Share team at Turn 10 builds new systems and tools that benefit all games running on ForzaTech, helps teams design features and tools in a shareable way, and provides support for our cross-studio content teams.

"We are looking for a generalist who is comfortable working across many different areas and enjoys learning new systems to help us craft a better ForzaTech."

The last major entry in the action RPG series, Fable III, released a decade ago on the Xbox 360, and developer Lionhead Studios has since been shut down.

