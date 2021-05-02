Report: Nintendo Ramps Up Switch Production to 30 Million This Fiscal Year - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 784 Views
Nintendo is ramping up its production of the Nintendo Switch to around 30 million units this fiscal year, according to a report from Nikkei.
Nikkei is reporting that Nintendo has approached several parts suppliers to increase production. Increasing the supply of a video game platform in its fifth year is not something we normally see in the industry.
The Nintendo Switch has been one of the most successful platforms for Nintendo. The hybrid console has sold just under 84 million units worldwide through April 17, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch is also tracking around 14 million units ahead of the PlayStation 4 when you align the launches, as well as nearly keeping up with the launch-aligned sales of the Nintendo DS.
Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa earlier this year said the company has secured a decent amount of supply of components for now. However, things could change in the future.
"We have experienced higher-than-expected demand this year as well, and there is a possibility that certain products will be in short supply, especially in Japan," said Furukawa at the time.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
This certainly leads more credence to a Switch Pro launching this holiday. Personally, I feel like while that might have been the plan pre-COVID, I think that with the shortages, high demand, etc., they would be better off launching a Switch Pro in March 2022 (specifically maybe that 12th week of 2022, just like ACNH in 2020 & MH:R in 2021).
Maybe Nintendo could then drop the price of the Switch & Switch Lite this holiday, which could help reach close to 30M, especially with a better holiday lineup. BDSP alone will likely sell more than anything Nintendo launched last holiday. Either way, the Switch is showing no signs of slowing down and it is such a great thing to see!
I don't think we're seeing a switch pro this calendar year. Didn't they sell 28 million switches last year? 2 million more isn't enough for a new version. I think they made like 5 million switch lites in 2019.
And I wouldn't expect a price drop either. It has already been 4 years. If anything, a switch pro would just be 400 dollars and the pricing would stay the same. Prices drop when things aren't selling as well. The switch might see its best year yet in 2021.
Sounds very believable. After all the DS shipped 30 mil in a fiscal year twice and the Switch is more or less selling at a peak DS pace.