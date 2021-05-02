New Pokemon Snap Debuts in 1st on the UK Charts - Sales

New Pokemon Snap has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending May 1, 2021.

Sales for the game were four times higher than the original when it debuted in September 2000. It also sold two and a half times more than the last spin-off Pokemon game, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX. It is also the third biggest Switch launch of 2021 behind Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and Monster Hunter Rise.

The PlayStation 5 exclusive, Returnal, debuted in second place. Sales are lower than previous PlayStation AAA exclusives, however, this can be attributed to lower PS5 sales as it is a newer console and potentially higher digital sales. It also had an average selling price of £68.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

New Pokemon Snap - NEW Returnal - NEW Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons FIFA 21 Minecraft (NS) Grand Theft Auto V Ring Fit Adventure Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

