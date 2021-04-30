Arcaea Launches May 18 for Switch - News

/ 108 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Lowiro announced the rhythm game, Arcaea, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on May 18 for $39.99. The game is out now for iOS and Android.

View the Nintendo Switch trailer of Arcaea below:



Here is an overview of the game:

Experience a new dimension of rhythm game in a forgotten world filled with memories…

Touch, hold, slide—and, for the first time ever, use the Joy-Con controllers to glide through the world of Arcaea. Feel the rhythm in a vast collection of songs now fully available on Nintendo Switch, and follow the fateful story of the girls lost in its world.

Each awakens without any memories in a barren, pale world of ruined buildings and dry oceans. Only the drifting, glass shard-like memories offer any sense of life in this world… but where will the memories lead them?

Key Features:

Two play types: traditional touch gameplay joins a new play type that uses the Joy-Con controllers.

Over 150 songs from over 90 different artists in a multitude of electronic genres.

A brand-new song pack, Divided Heart, containing five songs, the new Partner Shirahime, and a new storyline.

Three difficulties for every song, ranging from easier songs for those experiencing rhythm games for the first time all the way to extreme challenges that will make even the most hardcore rhythm game fans sweat.

A completely revamped progression system for unlocking new songs, characters, and stories—all playable offline.

A totally new look for the over 60 chapters in Story Mode, including beautiful new illustrations.

As their story unravels, a timeless tale is told once again—.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles