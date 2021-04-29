Lost Soul Aside Headed to PS5 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Developer Ultizero Games at PlayStation China Press Conference 2021 announced that Sony's China Hero Project action RPG, Lost Soul Aside, is headed to the PlayStation 5 alongside the previously announced PlayStation 4 version.

17 minutes of new gameplay footage of the game was recently released. Check it out here.

We are happy to officially announce today that Lost Soul Aside is also coming to PlayStation 5. We hope you look forward to game and we appreciate your continued support. pic.twitter.com/S8CKz14rec — Lost Soul Aside (@Lost_Soul_Aside) April 29, 2021

