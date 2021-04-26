Lost Soul Aside Gets 17 Minutes of New Gameplay Footage - News

by, posted 50 minutes ago

UltiZero Games has released a new 17-minute gameplay video of Sony's China Hero Project action RPG, Lost Soul Aside. The game was announced in 2016 and this is the first footage of it since August 2018.

View the gameplay video below:

Lost Soul Aside is in development for the PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

