Turn-Based Strategy RPG Expeditions: Rome Announced for PC - News

/ 139 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Logic Artists have announced turn-based strategy RPG, Expeditions: Rome, for PC via Steam. It will launch later this year.

View the announcement trailer below:

View the gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The future of Rome is in your hands: what will your legacy be?

Take on the role of a young Legatus whose father was murdered by an unknown political opponent, forcing you to escape Rome and take refuge in the military campaign to subdue a Greek rebellion. Step by step, you increase your military prowess, strengthen yourself in the forge of combat, and become the Legatus everyone learns to both respect, and to fear.

In Expeditions: Rome, you exert the will of Rome through your actions across the world stage, from the bright blue coasts of Greece to the deep forests of Gaul. Decide how people will view you, and Rome. Will you strike with an iron fist, or speak with a silver tongue? Will you embrace the political heritage of the Republic, or carve your own path as you navigate the complex politics of the Roman Senate? Every choice matters as you decide the fate of your legion, your close companions, and of Rome itself.

Key Features:

Create your own Roman Legatus! Customize your character’s look, gender, class, and skills to match your playstyle and role-playing fantasy.

Engage in tactical turn-based combat powered by an extensive skill-based action system where every weapon changes your potency on the battlefield.

Adventure with five unique companions discovering their extensive backstories and unique personalities.

Explore a beautifully realized, colorful world across many different environments, including North Africa, Greece, Gaul, and Rome herself.

Experience a historically inspired story of political intrigue and personal drama through a fully voiced narrative where choices matter and consequences are far-reaching.

Level-up each character and select from a variety of skills and passive abilities to explore a wide range of tactical options.

Loot, Craft, and Equip a variety of weapons, armors, and tactical items to customize your game even further, providing a tremendous range of tactical options for each character.

Lead your legion on three extensive war campaigns across Greece, North Africa, and Gaul. Recruit legionaries, improve your warcamp, conquer regions, exploit resources, and defend your territories as you lead your legion to victory.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles