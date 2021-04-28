PS5 Ships 7.8 Million Units as of March 31, PS4 Ships 115.9 Million - Sales

Sony Interactive Entertainment in its financial results announced it has shipped 7.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of March 31, 2021. For reference, the PlayStation 4 had shipped 7.6 million units as of March 31, 2014. This puts the PS5 ahead of the PS4 by 200,000 units.

With 4.5 million PlayStation 5 consoles shipped through the end of 2020 that means 3.3 million units were shipped from January to March. As was the case in the previous quarter, demand is still way more than Sony is able to supply.

Sony shipped one million PlayStation 4 consoles for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, which is down from 1,4 million for the same quarter a year ago. Lifetime PlayStation 4 shipments are currently at 115.9 million units.

There were a total of 61.4 million games sold on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for the quarter. This is down 3.9 million from 65.3 million during the same period a year earlier.

There were 7.9 million first-party games sold across the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. This is down 1.3 million from 9.2 million first-party games sold a year ago.

The number of PlayStation Plus subscribers is now up to 47.6 million, which is up 6.1 million from 41.5 million from the same quarter a year ago.

Sony's Game & Network Services Segment for the quarter ending March 31, reported revenue increased 3.7 percent year-over-year to 660.3 billion yen ($5.05 billion), while operating income grew 7.5 percent to 33.0 billion yen ($0.30 billion).

Sony's Game & Network Services Segment for the entire fiscal year ending March 31, reported revenue decreased 15.1 percent year-over-year to 2,656.3 billion yen ($24.39 billion), while operating income grew 15.3 percent to 342.2 billion yen ($3.14 billion).

