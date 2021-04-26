Mortal Kombat Movie Beats Expectation to Earn $23.3M in Opening Weekend in the US - News

The latest Mortal Kombat movie hit movie theaters last week and grossed $23.3 million in the US during its opening weekend. This is despite limited capacity due to the pandemic, an R rating, and being available on watch on HBO Max.

Warner Bros. had anticipated the movie to earn around $15 million in its opening weekend. It is also the second biggest opening since Godzilla vs. Kong earned $31 million in March.

"New Line once again far exceeded expectations and brought a movie that wowed fans general audiences," said Warner Bros. Domestic Distribution Boss Jeff Goldstein.

View the first 7 minutes of the new Mortal Kombat movie below:

Mortal Kombat also earned over $50 million worldwide when you combine domestic and international markets.

The anime movie, Demon Slayer, also debuted over the weekend and earned $21.1 million. This is better than what was expected in its opening weekend.

