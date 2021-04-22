Cyberpunk 2077 Sold Over 13.7 Million Units in 2020, The Witcher 3 Tops 30 Million - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 57 minutes ago / 199 Views
CD Projekt RED announced Cyberpunk 2077 had sold over 13.7 million units in 2020. It was previously announced the game had sold 13 million units as of December 20. This means the game sold at least another 700,000 units in the last week and a half in 2020.
About 7.67 million units sold (56%) for Cyberpunk 2077 were on PC, while 3.84 million units (28%) were on the PlayStation 4, and 2.33 million units (17%) were sold on the Xbox One.
The publisher also revealed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had its second best-selling year in 2020 and now sold over 30 million units lifetime. The Witcher franchise has now sold over 50 million units lifetime.
The next-generation versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will launch in the second half of 2021.
April 22, 2021
April 22, 2021
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Strong opening for Cyberpunk. Would be interesting to know how much it sold in 2021 so far. Obviously 2021 numbers so far wouldn't be huge due to the issues with the game, but I would imagine it has sold at least another 3m in nearly 4 months so far this year, considering it sold 700k in the final week and a half of 2020.
Witcher 3 is truly a juggernaut. I suspect it is a quite alot over 30m but they don't want to give exact figures and will only announce milestones in 5m increments (30m, 35m, 40m etc.). It was at 28m end of 2019, and they say that 2020 was the game's 2nd biggest year ever, and seeing as it sold nearly 10m in 2015 and around 6m in 2019, it must be at like 34.5m sales now.
Amazing that broken and de-listed PS4 game sold that well.