Cyberpunk 2077 Sold Over 13.7 Million Units in 2020, The Witcher 3 Tops 30 Million - Sales

by, posted 57 minutes ago

CD Projekt RED announced Cyberpunk 2077 had sold over 13.7 million units in 2020. It was previously announced the game had sold 13 million units as of December 20. This means the game sold at least another 700,000 units in the last week and a half in 2020.

About 7.67 million units sold (56%) for Cyberpunk 2077 were on PC, while 3.84 million units (28%) were on the PlayStation 4, and 2.33 million units (17%) were sold on the Xbox One.

The publisher also revealed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had its second best-selling year in 2020 and now sold over 30 million units lifetime. The Witcher franchise has now sold over 50 million units lifetime.

The next-generation versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will launch in the second half of 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

