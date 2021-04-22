Square Enix Announces Fantasy RPG Gate of Nightmares - News

/ 257 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Square Enix has announced fantasy RPG, Gate of Nightmares, for iOS and Android. The game features character design and world creation by Fairy Tail creator Hiro Mashima, scenario by Jin Fujisawa, and music by Yasuharu Takanashi.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Gate of Nightmares is a traditional fantasy adventure of swords and magic, set in both the “real world” where people live, and “Remurias,” a world of mixed up dreams made manifest. When Emma, a girl who became a “Nightwalker” and commands monsters known as “Nightmares,” which are born from bad dreams, encounters Azel, a mysterious boy the Nightmares like, she gets wrapped up in an adventure where the fate of the world hangs in the balance.

All the characters that appear in the game are newly illustrated by Hiro Mashima, and the scenario by Jin Fujisawa is fully voiced.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles