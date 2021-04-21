Grotto is a Mystical Narrative Game, Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and iOS - News

/ 198 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Digerati and developer Brainwash Gang have announced mystical, narrative-focused game, Grotto, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and iOS. It will launch in the second half of 2021.

"Some of us have a genuine interest in divination and have tried different techniques over the years," said Brainwash Gang founder and developer Edu Verzinsky. "We like the idea of people’s lives being influenced by something as abstract as the interpretation of the stars.

"With Grotto, we hope players will become aware that the extraordinary powers of the protagonist comes from their own empathy when deciding on the life of the tribe."

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Grotto is a mystical, narrative-focused experience. You are the Soothsayer. The one capable of talking with the stars and unveiling their messages. In a time of turmoil, the tribe of the valley turn to your powers of divination and come to you for guidance.

Their fate will change depending on your auguries. Overthink every constellation, or let the stars freely enter your mind. You are the Soothsayer and yours is the way to read the future.

Key Features:

Look to the sky from the sacred rock, draw the constellations, and read the stars.

Learn to read the bones and foretell the future or contact those who are gone.

Get to know your people and help them face their problems.

Choose wisely your answers as you’ll change the present and future of your tribe. They will thrive or die depending on your words.

A visual style that mixes 2D and 3D art brings the confined world of Grotto to life.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles