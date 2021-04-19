GTAV Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) has remained first place on the Italian charts for Week 13, 2021, which ended April 4, 2021.

FIFA 21 (PS4) remains in second place, while Gran Turismo Sport (PS4) re-enters the top 10 in third place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) jumps up from eighth to fourth place and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) remains in fifth place.

There are seven PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10 and three Nintendo Switch titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 14, 2021:

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) FIFA 21 (PS4) Gran Turismo Sport (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) Jump Force (PS4) The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) Monster Hunter Rise (NS) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4)

