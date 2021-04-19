Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Tops the French Charts - Sales

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) has topped the French charts in week 14, 2021, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) moves up from fourth to second place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) remains in third place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is up to fourth. Monster Hunter Rise (NS) drops from second to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Outriders Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Outriders It Takes Two

PS4 FIFA 21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War The Last of Us Part II

Xbox One FIFA 21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cyberpunk 2077 Nintendo Switch Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Luigi's Mansion 2 Mario Kart 7 PC Microsoft Flight Simulator The Sims 4 FIFA 21

