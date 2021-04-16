Spider-Man: Miles Morales Has Outsold The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima in the US - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 849 Views
The Spider-Man franchise continues to be a juggernaut for Sony with the two most recent films performing well at the box office and now the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 action-adventure game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, has become the best-selling PlayStation exclusive of the last 12 months.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been the fifth best-selling game in the US over the last 12 months, according to NPD figures. This puts it above other recent PlayStation exclusives, The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima. This is despite those games launching months earlier in June 2020 and July 2020, respectively.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales released alongside the PlayStation 5 on November 12, 2020 in North America and on November 19 worldwide, while it released for the PlayStation 4 worldwide on November 12.
Fantastic game and I enjoyed very bit of it...Ghost and Last of Us 2 are far superior games though. All 3 deserve high praise and great sales.
I still have not played TLoU2 but I would definitely put Ghost of Tsushima ahead of Miles Morales. But as you said: both are absolutely fantastic games. Miles Morales was my first PS5 title beat, so it will always have that distinction!
I beat The Last of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima Spider Man: MM in just that order. Platinumed GoT and need 9 more trophies to gain the platinum on MM. PS5 UI makes it super easy to reference which trophies you have left to get. All are great games worth their weight in sales to the developers. Looking forward to Returnal next.
This game has the exaggerated swagger of a system seller, apparently.
This is of course without digital sales right? And MM being on 2 platforms and cheaper. Still very good.
NPD does include digital sales for Sony-published games, so those are included in this. The biggest notable holdout for not including digital in their NPD/US sales is Nintendo. I STILL wonder which game actually sold more in 2021: Call of Duty or Animal Crossing???
Thanks man. Wasn
t sure if Sony had informed that to them since there wasnt any mention on the report.
While Sony isn't being as consumer friendly and coming up with unique ideas like MS. No one can deny their ability to deliver quality games. Which at the end of the day is what matters most to gamers.
Did you just say coming up with 'unique' ideas?
Pretty interesting i heard, that people do not want to support games with lgbt or blm bullshits in it. it's kinda hipocrisy to pointing on one game for it but not do the same for another.
Really not interesting. Because it's entirely possible, and likely, that the sales have nothing to do with any of that. Miles is attached to a hugely popular license and actually has a dedicated PS5 version unlike TLOU2. There aren't a whole lot of games that actually are optimized for the new system.
Sometimes one game sells better than another. 99% of the time it's because people just think think the better selling game will be more enjoyable.
I guess that was his point. He was being sarcastic. It isn`t having LGBT or Black people in lead roles what makes or break the sales of a game. Sure how that is covered can have an impact on sales, but the overall quality of the product is much more relevant.
If that was his point, then I misunderstood. Still not something worth getting into here imo.
Totally agree. My only question for this report is what I posted, does it include digital or not? And MM is a great standalone for a cheaper price with next gen version that is quite pretty so it is very much deserved.