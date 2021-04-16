By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Has Outsold The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima in the US

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 849 Views

The Spider-Man franchise continues to be a juggernaut for Sony with the two most recent films performing well at the box office and now the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 action-adventure game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, has become the best-selling PlayStation exclusive of the last 12 months. 

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been the fifth best-selling game in the US over the last 12 months, according to NPD figures. This puts it above other recent PlayStation exclusives, The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima. This is despite those games launching months earlier in June 2020 and July 2020, respectively.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales released alongside the PlayStation 5 on November 12, 2020 in North America and on November 19 worldwide, while it released for the PlayStation 4 worldwide on November 12.

rapsuperstar31 (5 hours ago)

Fantastic game and I enjoyed very bit of it...Ghost and Last of Us 2 are far superior games though. All 3 deserve high praise and great sales.

NextGen_Gamer rapsuperstar31 (28 minutes ago)

I still have not played TLoU2 but I would definitely put Ghost of Tsushima ahead of Miles Morales. But as you said: both are absolutely fantastic games. Miles Morales was my first PS5 title beat, so it will always have that distinction!

Vizigoth04 (2 hours ago)

I beat The Last of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima Spider Man: MM in just that order. Platinumed GoT and need 9 more trophies to gain the platinum on MM. PS5 UI makes it super easy to reference which trophies you have left to get. All are great games worth their weight in sales to the developers. Looking forward to Returnal next.

TallSilhouette (3 hours ago)

This game has the exaggerated swagger of a system seller, apparently.

DonFerrari TallSilhouette (1 hour ago)

Spider-Man have the swing and the swag.

Signalstar (5 hours ago)

Not bad for "just an expansion"...

DonFerrari (2 hours ago)

This is of course without digital sales right? And MM being on 2 platforms and cheaper. Still very good.

NextGen_Gamer DonFerrari (29 minutes ago)

NPD does include digital sales for Sony-published games, so those are included in this. The biggest notable holdout for not including digital in their NPD/US sales is Nintendo. I STILL wonder which game actually sold more in 2021: Call of Duty or Animal Crossing???

DonFerrari NextGen_Gamer (15 minutes ago)

Thanks man. Wasnt sure if Sony had informed that to them since there wasnt any mention on the report.

method114 (4 hours ago)

While Sony isn't being as consumer friendly and coming up with unique ideas like MS. No one can deny their ability to deliver quality games. Which at the end of the day is what matters most to gamers.

ArchangelMadzz method114 (3 hours ago)

Did you just say coming up with 'unique' ideas?

DonFerrari ArchangelMadzz (2 hours ago)

Yes, buying studios and putting on a subscription service is unique.

zkp (4 hours ago)
