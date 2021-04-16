By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
[Updated] Several Potential Buyers Show Interest in Acquiring Square Enix, According to Bloomberg

[Updated] Several Potential Buyers Show Interest in Acquiring Square Enix, According to Bloomberg - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 2,520 Views

Update:

Square Enix has released a statement on the Bloomberg report saying they are not considering selling off the company and have not received any offers to be acquired. 

"Bloomberg has reported today that there is interest from several buyers to acquire Square Enix," said Square Enix.
"However, this report is not based on any announcement by SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
We do not consider selling off the company or any part of its businesses, nor have we received any
offer from any third party to acquire the company or any part of its businesses."

Original article:

There are multiple potential buyers who have shown interest in acquiring the Japanese video game company, Square Enix, according to a new report from Bloomberg Japan.

Bloomberg is not sure if the focus is just on the gaming sector of Square Enix or for the entire company. 

The digital entertainment business accounted for 72 percent of the total revenue Square Enix earned in the fiscal year that ended March 2020. 

Square Enix is most well known for the Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and Kingdom Hearts series of video games. The next major release by Square Enix is the RPG, Final Fantasy XVI, which is in development for the PlayStation 5. 

Known Xbox insider Shpeshal Ed via Twitter says that Microsoft and Sony are two of the potential buyers. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

35 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
The Fury (13 hours ago)

No thanks. We need competition in the industry, not 3 companies owning everything. Can't believe people are for other companies buying each other out all the time.

  • +24
Airaku The Fury (12 hours ago)

Agreed. This is the most toxic part of fanboyism. This is the part where opinions actually hurt us all by encouraging this stuff.

  • +9
Dulfite The Fury (8 hours ago)
  • -10
UnderwaterFunktown (14 hours ago)

I really hope it doesn't come to that

  • +9
abdulhade (12 hours ago)

It isn´t a good thing, not at all :(

  • +8
Jumpin (11 hours ago)

BREAKING: Microsoft has just purchased Arkansas for 1.3 billion USD.
Also in the news, Electronic Arts purchased Alabama for 106 million, and laid off 50% of the workforce.

  • +7
Juanita (11 hours ago)

This is fakenews.

  • +7
Hynad (17 hours ago)

God, no.

  • +7
V-r0cK (8 hours ago)

"We do not consider selling off the company or any part of its businesses, nor have we received any offer from any third party." - Square Enix. Just a stupid rumor.

  • +5
Dahum (11 hours ago)

I’m not into companies buying big publishers honestly.

Small or regular developer studios can make sense being acquired organically with a previous close relationship between both parties involved.

Competition is needed and variety is welcomed.

  • +5
hiccupthehuman (3 hours ago)

I want Square to remain independent.

  • +4
Darwinianevolution (14 hours ago)

Wait, is SE for sale? Did I miss something?

  • +4
Poliwrathlord (1 hour ago)

Glad this story was wrong. If this is the direction of the industry I want out lmao.

  • +3
ClassicGamingWizzz (3 hours ago)

Another loss for buyout beggars

  • +3
Cerebralbore101 (11 hours ago)

The rumor has already been proven false. A good journalist doesn't report rumors. They investigate them.

  • +2
Cerebralbore101 Cerebralbore101 (5 hours ago)

Lol and I'm already getting downvoted by the Twitter/TikTok crowd.

  • +8
Tridrakious Cerebralbore101 (5 hours ago)

I am as well. This isn't news. This is something Bloomberg did for clicks and VGChartz should know better and be better than that.

  • +5
trunkswd (18 hours ago)

Sony and Tencent would make the most sense to me as potential buyers of Square Enix. Sony and Square Enix have had a close relationship for a long time, which is similar to the relationship between Microsoft and Bethesda. Tencent is well...Tencent. They have the money.

  • +2
Pemalite (17 hours ago)

Oh boy. If Microsoft buys up Square Enix... That might give them the ammunition to push Gamepass into Japan?

  • +1
SanAndreasX Pemalite (2 hours ago)

Doubtful. More likely it would be the slow death of the company for no good reason. Japan is never going to buy into Microsoft.

  • -1
eddy7eddy (14 hours ago)

Nintendo and Monolith Soft: Oh you know... I think I need this.

  • 0
Kakadu18 eddy7eddy (9 hours ago)

Monolith Soft was not independent nor big. It belonged to Bandai Namco. If SE is bought it would damage the competition, Monolith Soft being bought didn't change much in general.

  • 0
SanAndreasX eddy7eddy (1 hour ago)

Monolith Soft was likely going to be shuttered after Xenosaga failed. Baten Kaitos saved the studio because it got Nintendo’s attention.

  • 0
Ka-pi96 (15 hours ago)

As long as it's not a Chinese company then I'm fine with it.

  • 0
SanAndreasX Ka-pi96 (2 hours ago)

I definitely don’t want Microsoft to buy them. That would be almost as bad. That said, I don’t really want Sony buying them either.

  • -1
SanAndreasX (2 hours ago)

Oh, for fuck’s sale. Can we please not post stuff like this until there is something substantiated? All this is doing is stirring the pot, and it’s getting tiresome.

  • -1
Vizigoth04 (6 hours ago)

Bloomberg = A name evidently not to be trusted

  • -1
Tridrakious (6 hours ago)

Bloomberg is becoming tabloid trash. There are no sources backing this up and VGChartz should take this article down.

  • -1
Mr Puggsly (17 hours ago)

If MS wants attention, fucking do that. If Sony bought it, would end Xbox support but that was never crucial to SE.

How much are they worth though? I would think more than Bethesda.

  • -3
Azzanation Mr Puggsly (16 hours ago)
  • -5
Salnax Mr Puggsly (8 hours ago)

Xbox was never a big part of Square Enix's income, but Nintendo handhleds and the Switch likely are. In Japan for example, since the old Square and Enix merger back in 2003, 9 of their 16 million-sellers have been for Nintendo handhelds.

This could be fine if Sony chose to continue supporting Nintendo platforms. But they haven't shown the same willingness to do that as Microsoft.

  • 0