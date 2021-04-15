Lost Ruins Arrives May 13 for PC, Later in 2021 for Consoles - News

Publisher Dangen Entertainment and developer Altari Games announced the anime-inspired survival action game, Lost Ruins, will launch for PC on May 13, and for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in Q4 2021.

"Lost Ruins may seem like a simple platformer, but it has many elements that interact with the environment and affect gameplay.” Altari Games lead developer Park Jin-Hong said.

"The first boss, for example, is in the water. You can do damage to the boss in various ways, such as releasing a poison bomb in the water and using an item to protect yourself. Or, you can wear a swimsuit item that protects you from electricity in water and shock the boss for huge damage. If you are confident in your skill, you can take her down with basic weapons. Or, you can avoid close contact with bows and magic."

Here is an overview of the game:

A young girl wakes up in a dimly lit dungeon without any of her memories. Surrounded by horrible, bloodthirsty monsters, she is rescued by a mysterious magician, Beatrice. With the help of Beatrice, the girl goes on a perilous journey to find answers and unlock the secrets of the Lost Ruins.

Key Features:

Engage in Combat – Combat in Lost Ruins is in real time, and can be both fast and methodical. Slash away at enemies up close, burn them to a crisp with magic, or fire a bow from afar and even deflect their projectiles back at them. Players must arm themselves with a variety of swords, axes and other assorted medieval weaponry, and hack monsters to pieces.

– Combat in Lost Ruins is in real time, and can be both fast and methodical. Slash away at enemies up close, burn them to a crisp with magic, or fire a bow from afar and even deflect their projectiles back at them. Players must arm themselves with a variety of swords, axes and other assorted medieval weaponry, and hack monsters to pieces. Master Spells – For those with an affinity for magic, Lost Ruins allows players to cast a wide variety of spells through wands, tonics, and scrolls. Electrify monsters in water, freeze bosses, or heal yourself when in danger. Players can assign slots and choose what works best for their playstyle and approach.

– For those with an affinity for magic, Lost Ruins allows players to cast a wide variety of spells through wands, tonics, and scrolls. Electrify monsters in water, freeze bosses, or heal yourself when in danger. Players can assign slots and choose what works best for their playstyle and approach. Choose Your Equipment – The world of Lost Ruins is a dangerous one and being armed to the teeth with awesome weaponry is sometimes not enough. Accessories are unique pieces of equipment with all manner of effects—one accessory might protect you against fire, while another might heal you when in water. Finding the right combination of accessories for the right encounter creates strategic options for the adventure.

– The world of Lost Ruins is a dangerous one and being armed to the teeth with awesome weaponry is sometimes not enough. Accessories are unique pieces of equipment with all manner of effects—one accessory might protect you against fire, while another might heal you when in water. Finding the right combination of accessories for the right encounter creates strategic options for the adventure. Make Use of the Environment – As players explore the depths of Lost Ruin’s dungeons, they will find that everything around them might bring about death—or they can also use the environment to their advantage. Elements within the world react with other elements. Flammable liquids will be set ablaze when in contact with lit lanterns. Ice magic will freeze bodies of water, making them dangerously cold. The more players understand the environment and how to use it to their advantage, the more dangerous they will become.

