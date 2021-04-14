Konami Announces GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon for Switch and PC - News

Konami has announced intense roguelite hack-and-slash action game, GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will first launch in Steam Early Access on May 13, followed by the full release on PC, as well as on Switch in 2022.

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon combines intense roguelite hack-and-slash action with a stunning dark fantasy world, brought to life through the stroke of traditional Japanese art.

As the chosen leader and guardian of the land of the living, wield the otherworldy arsenal and powers of the Getsu clan as you descend deeper into the depths of Hell to eradicate the source of the cataclysm.

Key Features:

Distinct Ukiyo-e Inspired Visuals – Inspired by the Japanese ukiyo-e art style, the world of GetsuFumaDen is as beautiful as it is deadly. Vibrant, dynamic 2D animations bring the artistic world to life.

– Inspired by the Japanese ukiyo-e art style, the world of GetsuFumaDen is as beautiful as it is deadly. Vibrant, dynamic 2D animations bring the artistic world to life. Brutal, Larger than Life Boss Battles – A reanimated demon lord, a colossal centipede, and a five-headed hydra are only some of the myriad massive and fearsome monsters and yokai standing in your way. Defend yourself against their relentless onslaught and emerge victorious to descend deeper into the depths of Hell.

– A reanimated demon lord, a colossal centipede, and a five-headed hydra are only some of the myriad massive and fearsome monsters and yokai standing in your way. Defend yourself against their relentless onslaught and emerge victorious to descend deeper into the depths of Hell. Dynamic, Weapon-Based Combat – Master the rhythm of intense sword fighting action: pacing and timings of movements are inspired by Japanese martial arts. Utilize the unique special moves of a wide range of weapon types including katanas, battle umbrellas and spears to outsmart your enemies.

– Master the rhythm of intense sword fighting action: pacing and timings of movements are inspired by Japanese martial arts. Utilize the unique special moves of a wide range of weapon types including katanas, battle umbrellas and spears to outsmart your enemies. Authentic Roguelite Action – While death is not the end, the world of Hell lives and breathes, presenting new map layouts and challenges to overcome with each attempt. Permanent upgrades, customizable weapons, and variable level progression provide new opportunities and challenges for every run.

– While death is not the end, the world of Hell lives and breathes, presenting new map layouts and challenges to overcome with each attempt. Permanent upgrades, customizable weapons, and variable level progression provide new opportunities and challenges for every run. Immersive Weapon Enhancement System – The crafting process gives you complete control over the ability to collect, enhance and unlock abilities of main and sub weapons. Unlock enhancements to your favorite weapons at each run, and get back in the action!

– The crafting process gives you complete control over the ability to collect, enhance and unlock abilities of main and sub weapons. Unlock enhancements to your favorite weapons at each run, and get back in the action! Soul Devour Power-Up System – Collect souls during each descent to power up in real time. Utilize the unique power-up system to dynamically and strategically select enhancements.

