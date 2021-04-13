NieR: Automata Steam Upgrade Patch is in Development - News

The NieR series’ official Twitter account in a new tweet announced an upgrade patch for the PC via Steam version of NieR: Automata is currently in development. More information will on the upgrade patch will be released at a later date.

Publisher Square Enix released NieR: Automata released through the Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass recently that included several fixes to the game that are still present in the Steam version.

NieR: Automata is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.

An upgrade patch for the Steam version of #NieR:Automata is currently in development.



We'll have more information to share with you at a later date. pic.twitter.com/gUPCLSwgyH — NieR Series (@NieRGame) April 13, 2021

