Hood: Outlaws & Legends Gets Gameplay Overview Trailer Ahead of May Release - News

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Sumo Digital have a new overview gameplay trailer for Hood: Outlaws & Legends.

View the trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game and trailer:

Hood: Outlaws & Legends in-depth Gameplay Overview trailer takes you on a deep dive into the medieval multiplayer heists

Hood: Outlaws and Legends is a multiplayer player-versus-player-versus-enemy heist game from Sumo Digital and Focus Home interactive. Matchmaking in opposing teams of four, choose your character based on your preferred playstyle, or what best fits your team’s strategy. In this game where cooperation is key, your team’s composition can suit a stealthy long-range approach, a brutal close combat heist or a balanced band of Outlaws prepared for anything.

Assemble, Infiltrate, Battle, and Extract

Every game of Hood: Outlaws & Legends pits you and your friends against a rival group of four other players who are also aiming to steal the treasure. You and your team must work together to select your band of complementary outlaws, each with unique abilities to offer, before infiltrating vast, medieval strongholds. Outsmart the opposing team and villainous State to find, steal, and return the riches unfairly taken from the people.

Between heists, visit the hideout to spend some of your stolen fortune. Giving money back to the people will increase the range of items available to you in the shops, while keeping it for yourself lets you directly purchase them. Improve, alter and refine your characters’ skills with a range of perks, or further personalize your heroes with a range of new weapons and costumes. Some of the more prestigious cosmetics will even require you to demonstrate your heisting mastery.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 10. Pre-orders of the game will give you early access to the game starting May 7.

