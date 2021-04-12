PlayStation London Studio Hiring for New PS5 Game - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment's London Studio has recently focused on developing games for the PlayStation VR. However, it appears the studio has shifted its focus to developing for Sony's next-generation console, the PlayStation 5.

A job listing for a Principal Online Gameplay Designer says "it’s a role of crucial importance to the new PS5 project we are working on at London Studio."

The job listing also says that "as a first-party studio we set out to produce games which show the exciting potential of the latest PlayStation hardware so it’s important you are up for experimenting and working in uncharted design territory!

"We, at London Studio, are no strangers to innovation in gaming with a rich history of working on Singstar, Eyetoy, Eyepet, Book of Spells and more recently in Virtual Reality on games like VRWorlds."

It is entirely possible that London Studio is developing a game for the upcoming PS5 PlayStation VR 2 headset.

Thanks, PushSquare.

