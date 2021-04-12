Rumor: Resident Evil IX to be Last Numbered Entry in the Franchise - News

/ 526 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

While Resident Evil Village might not officially have an 8 (or VIII) in its title, Capcom has made it clear it is the eighth mainline entry in the Resident Evil series. The logo does include the roman numeral for the number eight (VIII) as the subtitle Village when written in all caps looks like that roman numeral.

Resident Evil insider Dusk Golem via Twitter says that Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil Village, and Resident Evil IX will have a connected story, while things that were in Resident Evil 7 will make more sense after Resident Evil Village.

Dusk Golem says that Capcom will move past numbering games in the Resident Evil series after Resident Evil IX. This will be to tell more self-contained stories, rather than to plan out an overarching story over the course of several games.

Resident Evil Village will launch on May 7 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

(2/2) RE7>RE8>RE9 have a connected, planned out story as all ended up in dev close together.



I also suspect this is why they want to move past numbered titles after RE9, to tell more self-contained stories rather than have to plan out stories ahead of time, but its cool here. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 11, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles