Outriders Debuts in 2nd on the Swiss Charts - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

Outriders has debuted in second place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 13th week of 2021.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury moves up from second to first place, while Monster Hunter Rise has dropped from first to third place. Mario Kart8 Deluxe and Ring Fit Adventure drop one spot to fourth and fifth, respectively.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10 and four multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 13, 2021: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Outriders - NEW Monster Hunter Rise Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure FIFA 21 Super Mario 3D All-Stars Assassin's Creed Valhalla Minecraft Super Mario Party

