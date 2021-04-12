Touhou Luna Nights Sales Surpass 250,000 Units - Sales

Publishers Why So Serious? and Playism, and developer Team Ladybug announced Touhou Luna Nights has sold over 250,000 units.

Touhou Luna Nights first launched for PC via Steam Early Access in August 2018 with the full release in February 2019. It also launched for the Xbox One in September 2020 and for the Nintendo Switch in December 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

Touhou Luna Nights is a Metroidvania title with a heavy emphasis on exploration and action. Developed by Team Ladybug, creators of multiple fantastic action games thus far.

Story

“…Now, let’s begin my world.”

Remilia Scarlet, head vampire of the Scarlet Devil Mansion sends her maid Sakuya Izayoi with no warning to a world much like Gensokyo, but not quite.

A world full of strange places, filled with strange youkai and her time manipulation sealed.

What could Remilia’s end game be…?

Key Features:

Time stop system from character’s Ability and Gimmick maps that use special abilities like time stop.

Adapt the “graze” system of the Touhou Project into a 2D game, giving you a sense of tension in approaching to the enemy.

Touhou Project into a 2D game, giving you a sense of tension in approaching to the enemy. Graphics that bring out the appeal of Touhou world, such as attractive dot graphics.

A Word from the Publisher

Team Ladybug began with Pharaoh Rebirth, continuing with other enjoyable games including Resurrection of Beldia and Shin Megami Tensei Synchronicity Prologue. Since, I have been waiting in anticipation for their next project.

This time, they have created a fan fiction game based off the world-renowned Touhou Project. From the background to the character’s movements and various skills, one can feel the creator’s passion for games and love of Touhou Project.

While it has a Metroidvania style, the game can easily progress without the insistence of repeat elements or collecting items. This has resulted in a spectacular game born from the game production skills cultivated by Team Ladybug.

And I personally want to highlight the beauty of the anime sprite. You can see the attention to detail the creator put into not only the leading character’s movements, but the effects and enemy characters.

Touhou Luna Nights is not only for Touhou fans but one that can be enjoyed by anyone who loves 2D action games.

