It Takes Two Has Strong Debut PlayStation Store Downloads Charts in March 2021

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for March 2021. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while FIFA 21 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in Europe.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War topped the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada and Minecraft topped the PS4 charts in Europe. Beat Saber topped the US PlayStation VR charts in North America and Europe. Fortnite topped the free-to-play charts in North America and in Europe.

It Takes Two was the top new game on the charts as it debuted in fourth on the US and Canada PS5 charts, and third on the Europe PS5 charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US / Canada Europe 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FIFA 21 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 3 NBA 2K21 It Takes Two 4 It Takes Two Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 5 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 6 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time 7 Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 8 Demon’s Souls WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship 9 FIFA 21 Mortal Kombat 11 10 Watch Dogs: Legion Demon’s Souls 11 Mortal Kombat 11 Disco Elysium – The Final Cut 12 Madden NFL 21 Watch Dogs: Legion 13 Disco Elysium – The Final Cut NBA 2K21 14 Hitman 3 Hitman 3 15 Sackboy: A Big Adventure Sackboy: A Big Adventure 16 Dead by Daylight: Special Edition Immortals Fenyx Rising 17 Immortals Fenyx Rising Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition 18 Yakuza: Like a Dragon Borderlands 3 19 Godfall Dead by Daylight: Special Edition 20 Borderlands 3 vYakuza: Like a Dragon

PS4 Games

US / Canada Europe 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Minecraft 2 Minecraft Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 3 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V 4 NBA 2K21 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 5 Little Nightmares FIFA 21 6 The Forest Little Nightmares 7 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege NBA 2K21 8 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare The Forest 9 Friday the 13th: The Game The Crew 2 10 Need for Speed Heat Battlefield V 11 Little Nightmares II Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout 12 MLB The Show 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 13 Red Dead Redemption 2 Guilty Gear Xrd Rev.2 14 Ghost of Tsushima A Way Out 15 Gang Beasts Need for Speed Heat 16 Shotgun Farmers Friday the 13th: The Game 17 The Crew 2 Need for Speed 18 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gran Turismo Sport 19 Watch Dogs: Legion Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition 20 Mortal Kombat 11 Gang Beasts

PS VR Games

US / Canada Europe 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 Superhot VR Superhot VR 4 Swordsman VR Astro Bot Rescue Mission 5 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Blood & Truth 6 Gorn Swordsman VR 7 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Doom 3: VR Edition 8 The Walking Dead Onslaught The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 9 Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Marvel’s Iron Man VR 10 Doom 3: VR Edition Gorn

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US / Canada Europe 1 Fortnite Fortnite 2 Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League 3 Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone 4 Apex Legends Apex Legends 5 Destiny 2 Destiny 2 6 Genshin Impact Genshin Impact 7 Vigor Brawlhalla 8 Rec Room Rec Room 9 Brawlhalla World of Tanks 10 Rogue Company War Thunder

