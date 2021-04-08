By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Switch Sells Nearly 750,000 as Monster Hunter Debuts - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Mar 21-27

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,681 Views

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 744,254 units sold for the week ending March 27, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 82.42 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 263,273 units to bring its lifetime sales to 6.80 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 121,909 units to bring their lifetime sales to 4.32 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 39,615 units, the Xbox One sold 17,577 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,581 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 49,090 units (-6.2%). The PlayStation 4 is down 199,335 units (-83.4%), the Xbox One is down 78,020 units (-81.6%), and the 3DS is down 9,394 units (-85.6%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

  1. Switch - 744,254 (82,422,894)
  2. PlayStation 5 - 263,273 (6,799,218)
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 121,909 (4,323,055)
  4. PlayStation 4 - 39,615 (115,271,202)
  5. Xbox One - 17,577 (49,981,216)
  6. 3DS - 1,581 (75,926,911)
Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 269,783
  2. PlayStation 5 - 83,387
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 68,167
  4. PlayStation 4 - 13,120
  5. Xbox One - 11,962
  6. 3DS - 311
Europe hardware estimates:
  1. Nintendo Switch - 135,999
  2. PlayStation 5 - 92,254
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 36,711
  4. PlayStation 4 - 21,321
  5. Xbox One - 4,374
  6. 3DS - 303
Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 315,204
  2. PlayStation 5 - 81,060
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 12,719
  4. PlayStation 4 - 4,345
  5. 3DS - 946
  6. Xbox One - 723
Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 23,268
  2. PlayStation 5 - 6,572
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 4,312
  4. PlayStation 4 - 829
  5. Xbox One - 518
  6. 3DS - 21

29 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
kopstudent89 (5 hours ago)

Switch: sells 750k in a non-holiday week

Also Switch: down YoY

Absolute insanity. I never thought we'd ever see the DS reincarnated

  
trunkswd kopstudent89 (5 hours ago)

Switch is a beast.

  
Darwinianevolution kopstudent89 (3 hours ago)

How can it sell 750k in a week and be down from last year? What was going on back then?

  
SvenTheTurkey Darwinianevolution (3 hours ago)

The start of the lockdowns from the pandemic. Sales of every console shot up. New systems. Old systems. If people could get their hands on it, it was selling.

The switch was actually being scalped for 400-500 dollars as I recall.

Plus animal crossing which also had a good launch.

  
Kwaidd (5 hours ago)

Switch sales have been so impressive, it's amazing to see that they are down yoy.

  
trunkswd Kwaidd (5 hours ago)

March 2020 had Animal Crossing and the boost in gaming sales across the board due to the pandemic.

  
Kwaidd trunkswd (5 hours ago)

yeah, wasn't thinking about that. Feels like we are still in that year, lol!

  
trunkswd Kwaidd (5 hours ago)

When I did the numbers and saw it was down year-on-year I was surprised. But it shows how insane sales were a year ago.

  
Genuine trunkswd (4 hours ago)

Switch was popular because of animal crossing not the pandemic

  
Genuine (4 hours ago)

Switch will do big numbers this year and I hope new switch model is real

  
Kakadu18 Genuine (4 hours ago)

I hope so too.

  
SvenTheTurkey Genuine (2 hours ago)

With the chip shortages, I'm really doubting it. Either way, I think a small revision like 2019 and a 4k dock is more likely.

  
Ninten78 (2 hours ago)

Nintendo Switch is god

  
Sonmakodo (2 hours ago)

So by Nintendo’s own numbers it’s probably somewhere between 85 and 86 million at this point. Insane.

  
Ninhut (5 hours ago)

I was right about 750k last week

  
eddy7eddy Ninhut (4 hours ago)

Ego

  
Genuine Ninhut (4 hours ago)

You're good

  
aris4me (49 minutes ago)

Insane! Switch is a monster!

  
SKMBlake (5 hours ago)

Xbox One be like "Are we there yet ?"
50 million mark: "No"
Xbox One: "And now ?
50 million: "No"
Xbox One: "And now ?
50 million: "No"

  
Ninhut SKMBlake (5 hours ago)

next week or week after next determined

  
Kakadu18 Ninhut (4 hours ago)

Watch it be 100 units below 50mil.

  
Kakadu18 (5 hours ago)

Switch numbers are as I expected astronomical.

  
SKMBlake (5 hours ago)

I would've expect more for the Switch

  
JWeinCom SKMBlake (5 hours ago)

Is this sarcasm?

  
SKMBlake JWeinCom (5 hours ago)

Well no, I was expecting around 800-850k (even 900k) since the game sold 5 million in 3 days

  
JWeinCom SKMBlake (4 hours ago)

I think your expectations were unreasonable then. Switch sales are essentially flat (considering margin of error) over last year when Animal Crossing launched, which outsold Monster Hunter Rise in Japan in terms of physical copies, by about 33%. Presumably, since Japan is by far MH's strongest region, Animal Crossing beat it pretty soundly worldwide.

You could argue that Monster Hunter fans were more likely to buy a Switch specifically for Rise than Animal Crossing fans were for Animal Crossing (Animal Crossing appeals to a lot of gamers who may have already owned a Switch for something like Pokemon or Mario Kart), but I think it's unreasonable to expect that it would have driven sales higher than for Animal Crossing.

  
SKMBlake JWeinCom (4 hours ago)

You're probably right

  
JWeinCom SKMBlake (4 hours ago)

Well, I'm definitely right because I'm taking a position after we already know the numbers :p. I kind of cheated.

  
Kakadu18 SKMBlake (4 hours ago)



  