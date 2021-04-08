Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion Gets Tax Tips Trailer - News

In honor of tax season, a stressful time of the year, the folks behind upcoming action-adventure title Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion are releasing a series of tax tips videos. In the first video Mayor Onion doles out advice on deductions, dependents, and more! Follow these tips and you'll be on your way to a life of luxury (or, more realistically, jail time).

More About the Game

In Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, you control of an adorable turnip who happens to be an absolute menace to society. After failing to pay taxes and getting evicted from your home, you must go on an epic quest to pay back your massive debt to Mayor Onion. Use garden tools to solve plantastic puzzles, meet eccentric vegetables and fruits, and take on treacherous fights. Along the journey uncover what’s spoiling this garden community and rise to tear down the corrupt vegetable government!

Features

A thrilling, single-player adventure full of tax evasion, petty crimes and more.

Dungeons full of puzzles, enemies and rare treasures to pay back your debt.

Massive beasts to battle.

Grow and harvest plants to aid in your journey.

A large cast of quirky food-based characters, all with their own stories and problems.

Tons of tax documents to rip up, allowing you to erase your paper trail and potentially destroy the government.

Multiple endings based on how effectively you commit tax evasion.

Collectable hats to deck out Turnip Boy in any way you choose!

A deep history of the world and how it became what it is.

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion launches April 22 on Nintendo Switch and PC for $14.99 USD.

