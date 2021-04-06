Microsoft, Nintendo, and More to Participate at Digital-Only E3 2021 - News

/ 507 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The Entertainment Software Association announced E3 2021 will be a digital-only event and run from June 12 to 15.

Confirmed companies that will be participating include Microsoft, Nintendo, Capcom, Koch Media, Konami, Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. More companies will be announced soon.

Developers at E3 2021 will showcase their latest games and news to fans worldwide. The Entertainment Software Association will work with its media partners to "help amplify and make this content available to everyone for free."

"For more than two decades, E3 has been the premier venue to showcase the best that the video game industry has to offer, while uniting the world through games," said Entertainment Software Association president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis.

"We are evolving this year’s E3 into a more inclusive event, but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable center stage for video games."

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer via Twitter added, "Glad to see the game industry coming together again in June for a digital E3. This and other summer events are proof that our industry is strongest when we work together. Looking forward to sharing what we have in store this summer."

Glad to see the game industry coming together again in June for a digital E3. This and other summer events are proof that our industry is strongest when we work together. Looking forward to sharing what we have in store this summer. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) April 6, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles