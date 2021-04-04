Xbox Series X|S vs Xbox One Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 19 - Sales

/ 363 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the Xbox Series X|S with its predecessor, the Xbox One.

The first week for the Xbox Series X|S is the week ending November 14, 2020, while for the Xbox One it is the week ending November 23, 2013.

The Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch on November 10, 2020, while the Xbox One had a staggered launch. The Xbox One launched in North America, parts of Europe, Australia, and South America on November 22, 2013, and in Japan, China, and other European countries in September 2014.

Xbox Series X|S Vs. Xbox One Worldwide:

Gap change in latest week: 30,205 - XSX|S

Gap change over last month: 26,658 - XSX|S

Total Lead: 168,520 - XSX|S

Xbox Series X|S Total Sales: 4,142,850

Xbox One Total Sales: 3,974,330

During week 19, the Xbox Series X|S grew its lead when compared to the aligned launch of the Xbox One by 30,205 units. In the last month the Xbox Series X|S has grown its lead by 26,658 units. The Xbox Series X|S is ahead by 168,520 units.

The Xbox Series X|S has sold 4.14 million units in 19 weeks, while the Xbox One has sold 3.97 million units. Week 19 for the Xbox Series X|S is the week ending March 20, 2021 and it is the week ending March 29, 2014 for the Xbox One.

The Xbox Series X|S is already ahead of the sales of the Xbox One after week 21, where the Xbox One sold 4,103,770. The Xbox Series X|S is just 16,193 units away from surpassing Xbox One sales after 22 weeks.

The Xbox One crossed five million units sold in week 37, six million units in week 47, and seven million units in week 52.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles