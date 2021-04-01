Monster Hunter Rise Sells Over 1 Million Units on the Japanese Charts - Sales

/ 620 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Monster Hunter Rise (NS) debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 1,302,132 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 28, 2021.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (NS) is in second place with sales of 37,166 units. The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬: Summer Memories Also Come in Five (NS) debuted in third with sales of 20,374 units, while the PS4 version debuted in ninth with sales of 10,378 units.

Nine of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, while one is for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 267,497 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 62,295 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 2,189 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,279 units, and the 3DS sold 933 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 03/26/21) – 1,302,132 (New) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 37,166 (592,683) [NSW] The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬: Summer Memories Also Come in Five (Mages., 03/25/21) – 20,374 (New) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 20,179 (2,072,296) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,207 (3,751,594) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 12,632 (2,479,573) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 11,145 (6,710,861) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,096 (1,872,739) [PS4] The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬: Summer Memories Also Come in Five (Mages., 03/25/21) – 10,378 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 10,270 (4,218,939)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 190,133 (15,558,365) Switch Lite – 77,364 (3,526,983) PlayStation 5 – 51,931 (485,476) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 10,364 (94,735) PlayStation 4 – 2,174 (7,775,056) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 933 (1,160,124) Xbox Series S – 847 (9,373) Xbox Series X – 432 (30,636) PlayStation 4 Pro – 15 (1,575,723)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles