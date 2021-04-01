Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator Out Now for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

/ 247 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Clickteam and developer Scott Cawthon announced the Five Nights at Freddy’s spin-off game, Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator, is now available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game first launched for PC via Steam in December 2017.

View the console trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Prospective owner of a Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria franchised restaurant, we want you!

What starts out as a simple pizza tossing fun turns into something much, much more. Push through the glitchy arcade game to reveal that you are at your own Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria!

Browse our catalogs and purchase your first attractions and animatronics, customize your decorations, and above all make sure that all the equipment is working properly before opening the doors of your brand new Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria!

After a busy day, wrap up the paperwork and shut down your business (often late into the night as you build your own business!) Be careful, however, of what could possibly lurk in the air vents. If anything should catch your attention, turn your flashlight straight into the vent to repel it, Fazbear Entertainment supplies batteries free of charge to all of its franchisees!

The next day, assuming you have survived during the night, reinvest your income from yesterday in new equipment. Develop your little pizzeria, day after day, to see it become an empire of catering and entertainment! Fazbear Entertainment provides its franchisees with all the tools and knowledge necessary to create and manage a welcoming, secure and profitable location.

Oh and if you feel up to it, try to salvage some of the animatronics that wander outside your restaurant. They are trying to get in for months now, better not miss on the opportunity to pick up spare parts and rake in some additional revenue. If you detect any instability or aggressiveness in any of them, use the self-defense taser that Fazbear Entertainment provides free of charge to all of its franchisees.

This puts an end to the assistance that we are legally obligated to provide. Fazbear Entertainment cannot be held responsible for the disappearances, deaths or mutilations that may occur as a result of operating the Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria franchise.

Don’t wait any longer and start today!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles