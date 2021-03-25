Bethesda Project Lead Says Transition to Working Under Microsoft Has Gone Smoothly - News

Earlier this month it was announced Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media has been completed and is now officially part of Xbox.

Fallout 76 project lead Jeff Gardiner during a Reddit AMA was about how the transition from an independent company to being part of Microsoft has gone. He said the transition has gone smoothly and he is excited to partner with Microsoft and Xbox for the future of Fallout.

"The transition to working with Microsoft has gone very smoothly and we're excited to be able to partner with them for all things Fallout into the future," said Gardiner.

Besides games that have contractual obligations and legacy titles, future games from Bethesda will be exclusive to platforms that support Xbox Game Pass. Right now that would mean Bethesda games will now be Xbox console exclusives, while also being available on PC and even playable on Android via xCloud.

