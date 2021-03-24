Isonzo is a WWI FPS, Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher M2H and developers M2H and Blackmill Games have announced World War I first-person shooter, Isonzo, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2021.

Isonzo is the latest entry in the WWI FPS series that also includes Tannenberg and Verdun.

View the official announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

World War I has arrived in the mountains of the Italian Front—beautiful but deadly in equal measure. Inspired by the two year struggle for control of the Isonzo river valley and Alps during World War One, Isonzo elevates the World War I Games Series, figuratively and literally.

The new Offensive game mode puts you right in the middle of key historical offensives on the Italian Front—lead the charge across stunning Italian landscapes on the attack, or prepare your defense on dynamic battlefields.

Everything is recreated based on research and field trips, from the uniforms to the huge arsenal of weapons. Blow your enemies away at range with mortars, artillery and air support, or finish the job at close quarters with a bayonet. Watch out for the dreaded poison gas…

You’ve never experienced World War I action quite like this!

Key Features:

Mountain Warfare – Assaulting mountain fortifications, battling through ruined towns, and fording rivers are just a few of the challenges you’ll face as you fight your way through numerous enemy positions.

– Assaulting mountain fortifications, battling through ruined towns, and fording rivers are just a few of the challenges you’ll face as you fight your way through numerous enemy positions. Tactical Multiplayer First-Person Shooter – Choose your role and loadout carefully to survive this high altitude combat – play a sniper to pick off the enemy engineers before they can cut your wire, use rifle grenades to clear enemy machine guns, and much more.

– Choose your role and loadout carefully to survive this high altitude combat – play a sniper to pick off the enemy engineers before they can cut your wire, use rifle grenades to clear enemy machine guns, and much more. World War I Gameplay – New historical offensive game mode focused on the tactical challenges of Alpine warfare, including World War I weaponry, poisonous gas attacks, and intense artillery barrages.

– New historical offensive game mode focused on the tactical challenges of Alpine warfare, including World War I weaponry, poisonous gas attacks, and intense artillery barrages. Authentic World War I Atmosphere – Accuracy in everything from maps and weaponry to music and the uniforms you choose from—fight for the Kingdom of Italy or the Austro-Hungarian Dual Monarchy.

More Coming Soon!

We’re only scratching the surface of what’s new in Isonzo—there’s more yet to be revealed, including details on the new features and beautiful Italian battlefields are on the way.

Authentic World War I Game Series

The World War I game series currently includes Tannenberg and Verdun (set on the Eastern and Western Fronts). These authentic World War I shooters let players choose from a range of squads from across the war, as they fight for control of the ever-changing frontlines. While you wait for Italian Front to heat up, you can already join trench warfare in Verdun, or maneuver for control of key sectors in Tannenberg.

