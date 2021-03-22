Bloomberg: Microsoft in Talks to Buy Discord For Over $10 Billion - News

/ 490 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft is in talks with Discord to acquire the company for more than $10 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter who spoke with Bloomberg.

Discord has reached out to potential buyers and Microsoft is one of them. The sources say a deal is not imminent, while one of them says it is more likely Discord will go public than sell itself.

Microsoft and Discord representatives declined to comment.

VentureBeat reported earlier that Discord was in talks to sell itself. Their sources say there is interest from multiple companies that want to buy Discord. One source said Discord has signed an exclusive acquisition discussion with one company.

"I know they are in active discussions with a select few parties," one source told VentureBeat. "The market is in a state where they could command strong double-digit billions of dollars."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles