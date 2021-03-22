Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Spend More and Play More on Games - News

Microsoft’s Sarah Bond has revealed to Forbes some stats about Xbox Game Pass subscribers. She says they spend 20 more on gaming overall, play 30 percent more games, spend 20 percent more time playing games, and play 40 percent more genres.

"When you subscribe to a channel that enables you to watch a video, like Netflix," she says, "that’s kind of the end of the monetization cycle that you have with that piece of content.

"In gaming it’s the opposite: there are items that you can buy in the game, there are extensions you can buy, there’s a next franchise you can purchase, there are other genres that you can leap to."

She added, "There are 200 million people who buy a console, and there are 3 billion people who play games. Today, a lot of those people don’t have the option to play many of these amazing experiences and iconic games that you see.

"When you really look at what we’re doing with Game Pass is we’re making that possible by linking that to subscription, and putting our streaming into subscription. We’re able to make the economics of all that work."

Earlier this month Microsoft completed its acquisition of Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media and added 20 Bethesda games to Xbox Game Pass. The list of games available coming to Game Pass include popular franchises like Dishonored, Doom, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Wolfenstein.

