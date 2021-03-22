Terraria Sales Top 35 Million Units - News

The official Twitter account for the action-adventure indie sandbox game, Terraria, has announced the game has sold over 35 million units worldwide. 17.2 million of the copies sold were for Windows PC, followed by 9.3 million units on mobile devices and 8.5 million units on consoles.

Terraria has also surpassed Portal 2 on Steam250's highest-rated games on Steam to take the top spot.

"We remain hard at work on the litany of updates across the board as we press forward into 2021," said the developer. "Things are really starting to come together, and we are beyond excited for what the rest of the year has in store. That said, we did our usual numbers updates to close out 2020 and we wanted to share that once again - thanks to your beyond-amazing support - Terraria has reached another units sold milestone!

"Terraria has officially exceeded 35 Million copies sold across all platforms!"

Terraria passes 35 Million copies sold and takes the top spot on @Steam’s Top 250! Thanks for all of your support along the way. <3 https://t.co/BizPquIHJ3 pic.twitter.com/KOoI7Jkh7f — Terraria Official (@Terraria_Logic) March 20, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

Dig, Fight, Explore, Build: The very world is at your fingertips as you fight for survival, fortune, and glory. Will you delve deep into cavernous expanses in search of treasure and raw materials with which to craft ever-evolving gear, machinery, and aesthetics? Perhaps you will choose instead to seek out ever-greater foes to test your mettle in combat? Maybe you will decide to construct your own city to house the host of mysterious allies you may encounter along your travels?



In the World of Terraria, the choice is yours!



Blending elements of classic action games with the freedom of sandbox-style creativity, Terraria is a unique gaming experience where both the journey and the destination are completely in the player’s control. The Terraria adventure is truly as unique as the players themselves!



Are you up for the monumental task of exploring, creating, and defending a world of your own?



Key features:

Sandbox Play

Randomly generated worlds

Free Content Updates

