Report: Activision Blizzard Prepares for Layoffs as It Plans to Shut Down European Offices

posted 1 hour ago

Activision Blizzard is preparing for another round of layoffs as it plans to shut down its European publishing offices, according to sources who spoke with GamesIndustry.

The video game company is in a consultation period as it prepares for layoffs in Germany, France, Spain, the UK, and the Netherlands. The plan is to consolidate all European publishing offices to a hub in the UK.

"Players are increasingly choosing to connect with our games digitally," said an Activision Blizzard representative when asked about the layoffs.

"We have shared plans with our teams in Europe for how we would evolve as an organization, adapting to this change to serve our players and best positioning the region for future growth. We will be taking extensive steps to support all employees and ease the transition for those of our colleagues who might be impacted by these proposed changes."

The layoffs will be limited to publishing and won't impact development, live ops, or customer support. King's offices in the UK, Sweden, Germany, and Spain have also not been impacted.

This isn't the first round of layoffs and consolidation for Activision Blizzard. Last year it closed some of its offices in France and Netherlands, as well as making cuts in Asia-Pacific.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

