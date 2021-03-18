ID@Xbox and Twitch Team Up for Indie Showcase Set for March 26 - News

ID@Xbox and Twitch have teamed up for the first "/twitchgaming Showcase: ID@Xbox." It will take place on Friday, March 26 at 9:00am PT / 12:00pm ET / 4:00pm UK. You will be able to watch the event live at Twitch.tv/twitchgaming or Twitch.tv/xbox.

Developers and publishers that will participate include DrinkBox, Curve Digital, Devolver Digital, Dear Villagers, and others. During the showcase, new trailers and gameplay footage for more than 25 games will be showcased, including S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Second Extinction, The Ascent, The Wild at Heart, Voidtrain, Exo One, and more.

There will also be announcements about independent titles coming to Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass. Twitch streams will host the showcase and interview developers.

Read the details on the showcase below:

Who: ID@Xbox, /twitchgaming and more than 100 (!) games from independent developers based all over the world.

What: We’re featuring tons of independent titles, including brand new game announcements from developers and publishers such as DrinkBox, Curve Digital, Devolver Digital, Dear Villagers and others. During the showcase, we’ll debut new trailers and gameplay for more than 25 games, including S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Second Extinction, The Ascent, The Wild at Heart, Voidtrain, Exo One and many more. We’ll also be making announcements about independent titles coming to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass. Community-favorite Twitch Streamers will host the showcase and conduct interviews with developers, take fan questions and maybe even drop some game codes.

When: Set your reminders for Friday, March 26 at 9:00am PDT. Note that this occurs in the window where the time has changed in the US but not in other parts of the world, so plan accordingly. For example, the showcase will be at 16:00 in the UK, not 17:00 as it usually would be.

Where: You can watch the /twitchgaming Showcase: ID@Xbox exclusively on Twitch at Twitch.tv/twitchgaming or Twitch.tv/xbox.

Why: Because we, Xbox and /twitchgaming, love indie games and supporting independent developers!

